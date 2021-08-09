09/08/2021

Plans for over 200 houses in Tullamore put on hold

Plans for over 200 houses in four separte developments in Tullamore have been put on hold.

Offaly County Council has sought further information on each of the developments before making decisions on whether or not to grant planning permission.

The requests for further information on each development were sent in recent weeks.

Two of the developments are in Ardan and combined they plan to construct 173 houses.

A development on the Daingean Road plans to build 50 houses while the development on the Clara Road is looking for permission to construct 16 houses.

However, all four developments are now on hold until further information is received and assessed by Offaly County Council.

