Search our Archive

04/08/2021

JOBS ALERT: Exciting opportunity to join dynamic team at Iconic Newspapers

JOBS ALERT: Exciting opportunity to join dynamic team at Iconic Newspapers

JOBS ALERT: Exciting opportunity to join dynamic team at Iconic Newspapers

Reporter:

Reporter

Iconic Newspapers, Ireland's largest local newspaper publisher, is looking for talented and creative people to join our team as Page Editors based in Portlaoise and working across all aspects of newspaper production.

The suitable candidate will be computer proficient and full training will be given in the relevant software used. A working knowledge of In Design and Photoshop or similar software packages would be an advantage but not essential.

The successful candidates will join our experienced centralised team working across Iconic's 19 weekly newspapers assisting editorial teams across the country.

We are looking for highly motivated and enthusiastic people who can:

- Work on their own initiative

- Who have great attention to detail

- Work as part of a dynamic team

The closing date for applications is

To apply, please email ocooper@mediaforce.ie  including a covering letter and CV 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie