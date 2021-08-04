JOBS ALERT: Exciting opportunity to join dynamic team at Iconic Newspapers
Iconic Newspapers, Ireland's largest local newspaper publisher, is looking for talented and creative people to join our team as Page Editors based in Portlaoise and working across all aspects of newspaper production.
The suitable candidate will be computer proficient and full training will be given in the relevant software used. A working knowledge of In Design and Photoshop or similar software packages would be an advantage but not essential.
The successful candidates will join our experienced centralised team working across Iconic's 19 weekly newspapers assisting editorial teams across the country.
We are looking for highly motivated and enthusiastic people who can:
- Work on their own initiative
- Who have great attention to detail
- Work as part of a dynamic team
The closing date for applications is
To apply, please email ocooper@mediaforce.ie including a covering letter and CV
