Ireland secures almost 700,000 additional doses of Pfizer vaccine to accelerate roll out to younger people
Ireland has secured almost 700,000 additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine following agreement with Romania and the EU.
The Minister for Health announced that Ireland has today signed an agreement to purchase almost 700,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The doses secured through the agreement will be used to support the continued acceleration of the vaccination programme to younger people. The additional doses, which are being secured directly from Pfizer, are a redistribution of supplies which had originally been ordered by Romania.
Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD expressed his thanks to Romania and said the deal underlined the benefits of the European approach to vaccine procurement.
“On behalf of the Government, I wish to sincerely thank our colleagues in Romania, including His Excellency President Iohannis and his officials. The agreement underlines the benefits of European solidarity with regards to vaccine procurement.
“More than 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been distributed across the European Union. The increased availability of vaccine supply has enabled Ireland to accelerate its vaccination programme over recent months and this week is expected to see the six millionth dose administered in Ireland since the vaccination programme began.”
Vaccine manufacturer Pfizer is now to confirm the precise dates for the delivery of this additional supply, which is expected to arrive in Ireland this month.
More News
Ireland secures almost 700,000 additional doses of Pfizer vaccine to accelerate roll out to younger people
Darragh Kenny of Ireland riding Cartello during the jumping individual qualifier at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Five people are being held in Longford, Granard and Mullingar garda stations in connection to a major crackdown on suspected money laundering
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.