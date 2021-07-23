Graduation day at the Offaly School of Special Education

Abby Fox who graduated from the Offaly School of Special Education
The annual graduation ceremony at Offaly School of Special Education (OSSE) is one of the highlights of the school year as we mark the achievements of the school's graduates.
This year’s graduates were Abby Fox, Darragh Forde and Ian O’Grady who enjoyed along with their families and staff an evening marking this special occasion.
Ed Graham, Principal of OSSE said: “We are sad to be saying goodbye to the graduates, but we wish them well in their future placements and we are all immensely proud of everything they have achieved.”
