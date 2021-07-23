Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Graduation day at the Offaly School of Special Education

TT3006GS

Abby Fox who graduated from the Offaly School of Special Education

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The annual graduation ceremony at Offaly School of Special Education (OSSE) is one of the highlights of the school year as we mark the achievements of the school's graduates. 

This year’s graduates were Abby Fox, Darragh Forde and Ian O’Grady who enjoyed along with their families and staff an evening marking this special occasion.

Ed Graham, Principal of OSSE said: “We are sad to be saying goodbye to the graduates, but we wish them well in their future placements and we are all immensely proud of everything they have achieved.”

Significant increase in new Covid cases across Offaly but hospitalisations remain low

Jubiliant manager delighted at way Offaly stormed across the line

“We now have something tangible” - Declan Kelly

You could 'win a Ford' car in Offaly club's unbelievable raffle

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie