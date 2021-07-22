Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Offaly artist unveils class street work in Dublin

Offaly artist unveils class street work in Dublin

Offaly artist unveils class street work in Dublin

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

An Offaly artist has put the finishing touches to her colourful piece in Dublin.

Karen Moran from Croghan completed the piece entitled 'Yay! Spicebag' on Bolton Street in the city earlier this week. She persisted through the blistering weather to unveil her colourful work.

"Yay! Spicebag' is now complete," she wrote on Facebook.   

"It was tough painting in the scorching sunshine and even tougher to take nice and clear pictures but here it is."

PICTURED: Karen with her artwork on Bolton Street in Dublin

"Make sure to take pics and tag and send them to me if you come across this painting while it's there," she added.

"I posted a progress video on my TikTok if you want to have a look, will also make a Reel out of it for Instagram over the next few days too.

"Let me know what you think.

"I love how colourful it is. Thanks to all at Dublin Canvas Project for the opportunity.

"Hopefully, I'll do some more outdoor paintings again in the future," Karen concluded. 

 

Opposition to historic Offaly bog development 'can't be ignored'

Offaly gets one over on neighbours Tipperary in 'Best Places to Live' poll

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie