Offaly artist unveils class street work in Dublin
An Offaly artist has put the finishing touches to her colourful piece in Dublin.
Karen Moran from Croghan completed the piece entitled 'Yay! Spicebag' on Bolton Street in the city earlier this week. She persisted through the blistering weather to unveil her colourful work.
"Yay! Spicebag' is now complete," she wrote on Facebook.
"It was tough painting in the scorching sunshine and even tougher to take nice and clear pictures but here it is."
PICTURED: Karen with her artwork on Bolton Street in Dublin
"Make sure to take pics and tag and send them to me if you come across this painting while it's there," she added.
"I posted a progress video on my TikTok if you want to have a look, will also make a Reel out of it for Instagram over the next few days too.
"Let me know what you think.
"I love how colourful it is. Thanks to all at Dublin Canvas Project for the opportunity.
"Hopefully, I'll do some more outdoor paintings again in the future," Karen concluded.
