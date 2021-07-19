Councillor hails 'good news week' for Offaly town

It’s been a week of good news for Edenderry, according to Cllr Noel Cribbin, who welcomed "significant announcements relating to job creation, Just Transition funding and installation of CCTV cameras."

Bord na Mona announced over 800 jobs within the next five years as the company continues its brown to green transformation. Welcoming the news Cllr Cribbin said, "800 new jobs will give a great boost to employment in the area. Along with these jobs, there is also the building of new windfarms. The jobs were announced in Cloncreen where BnM has recently moved to erect 27 wind turbines supplying over 55 thousand homes with green electricity."

"The process to gain approval for another windfarm in Ballydermot has also commenced and if successful, it will be the largest in the country. These developments have the potential to provide up to 10 years construction and significant construction employment for the local community.

"The old ways and type of work carried out by BnM are sadly gone but I feel when people begin to see the opportunities for jobs and development presented by BnM’s plans for the area, the local community will begin to accept these new ways and embrace the benefits they will bring," Cllr Cribbin said.

Meanwhile, the Just Transition Team this week chose Edenderry to provide an update on the Transition Fund. Ministers Eamon Ryan, Pippa Hackett, and Kieran Mulvey, along with the Just Transition Team, CEO of Offaly CoCo, Anna-Marie Delaney and Cathaoirleach of Edenderry Municipal District, Cllr Liam Quinn were present.

Also in attendance were representatives from the groups involved in Just Transition projects. Edenderry Tidy Towns was amongst the groups and Cllr Cribbin says he was delighted to "play an instrumental role" in ensuring the group was able to finalise funding to allow the drawdown of €70,000 allocated for the Edenderry Carbon Footprint Challenge.

Edenderry Tidy Towns applied to the Community Enhancement programme where it received €8,000 and to the local Edenderry Municipal district Grants Scheme which awarded €3,000, giving the €11, 000 required for the matching funding needed to draw down the €70,000.

According to Cllr. Cribbin, "It is now all systems go for our retrofit project with the potential for 200 homes and businesses to benefit and I thank the members of both committees for their support, and I was delighted to be able to assist in getting the funding across the line."

Cllr Cribbin also highlighted the progress on the provision of CCTV cameras in Edenderry.

"Thankfully after many years, the prospect of having CCTV in Edenderry is finally making great progress. In the last few weeks, a small group including myself, members of the local Gardai and Council and Edenderry Chamber of Commerce representative David O Malley met and put together a list of locations around the main thoroughfare of the town to erect up to 28 cameras.

"The proposal includes cameras on the Main Street, Dublin Road, the playground and Blundell Park. The spec and list of equipment is now gone to tender, and it’s hoped that progress will continue apace. I thank all involved to date and in particular to David who works in IT and has a great grasp of the issues involved. His input has been hugely beneficial in progressing the project," he said.

Cllr. Cribbin concluded by saying, "I welcome all the positive news this week and I say again that there are several big projects started or soon to start in Edenderry that will bring big benefits and positive changes to the town. I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure these projects come to fruition for the benefit of all those who live in Edenderry."