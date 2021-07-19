Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Offaly people encouraged to bag the poo

Offaly county council has placed these signs on the footpaths encouraging dog owners to bin the poo

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

IN an effort to encourage dog owners to bin their dog poo, Offaly County Council has placed signs on various footpaths reminding people to bag it and bin it.

''ANY BAG ANY BIN'' is the slogan. In recent years the problem of dog poo has caused disgust among many people.

''We all know that awful feeling of stepping on dog poo or seeing a bag of it discarded on your favourite walk. It’s harmful to people, livestock and wildlife. Bag it, bin it and make a difference today,'' is the message from the council.

