BREAKING: Hot weather set to continue through next week as Met Eireann issues High Temperature Advisory

The heat wave Ireland is basking in is set to continue through next week as Met Eireann has issued a High Temperature Advisory

Met Eireann says that it will continue very warm until Friday, with day time temperature into the high twenties and very humid at night with temperature staying in the mid to high teens. The Advisory is in place from Sunday until Friday.

High pressure will bring predominantly dry, very warm and mostly sunny weather for much of next week. Remaining very warm and humid at night also.

The full Met Eireann forecast for Sunday and the week ahead is as follows.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday, will be dry with good spells of sunshine for most. However, there will be a little more cloud around, bringing the chance of an isolated thundery shower during the evening over the southern half of the country. Very warm with highs of 23 to 27 degrees generally, but cooler in the northwest and along eastern coasts with highs there of 18 to 22 degrees. Light variable breeze with some sea breezes developing also.

Sunday night: Dry, warm and largely clear overnight with just isolated mist patches forming overnight in light variable breezes. Very mild with temperatures holding above 13 to 16 degrees across much of the country.

Monday: Monday will be dry in most areas any low cloud will burn off in the morning to leave good sunshine in light easterly breezes. A few very localised showers may break out in the heat of the day over the south of the country. Continuing very warm with highs of 22 to 27 degrees, cooler near northern and eastern coasts due to light easterly breezes.

Monday night: Monday night will be another mild night with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will not fall below 13 to 16 degrees in most areas, but will fall back to 11 or 12 degrees across Ulster in light easterly breezes.

Tuesday: Another mostly dry and sunny day with light southeasterly or variable breezes. Some cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and a localised thundery shower or two may break out during the evening. Very warm again for most places with highs of 23 to 27 degrees, cooler along northern and eastern coasts.

Tuesday night: Dry and mostly clear overnight with temperatures not fall below 13 to 17 degrees in most areas in light southeasterly breezes.

Wednesday: While it will be very warm and sunny, the sunshine may become hazy at times and there is a slight chance of an isolated thundery shower breaking out by evening. Highs of 24 to 28 degrees generally in mostly light southeasterly breezes.

Wednesday night: While most areas will see good clear skies early in the night, cloud will increase from the southwest brining the chance of some light rain or drizzle there by morning. Remaining very warm and humid overnight with temperatures not fall below 15 degrees generally, some parts of the west may not fall below 17 or 18 degrees in light southeast to east breezes.

Thursday: There will be more cloud about on Thursday however it will be mostly high cloud making sunshine hazier than previous days. Staying warm with highs of 22 to 26 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes. Overnight temperatures will remain very high with most areas, not dropping below the high teens.

