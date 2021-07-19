Offaly man's photographs feature in outdoor astronomy exhibition

Two images taken by Tom O’Hanlon from Tullamore, Co. Offaly are part of a new outdoor exhibition featuring astronomy photographs that will hang at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) at 10 Burlington Road, Dublin for the month of July.

The original exhibition features 23 images that have been selected from the entries to DIAS’s ‘Reach for the Stars’ astrophotography competition, which took place earlier this year. Two of Tom’s entries were chosen for the exhibition, including his submission ‘North Star Jesuit House’ which was chosen as an overall competition runner-up.

The exhibition is free for anyone to attend, and can be viewed on the railings outside the DIAS building.

Shooting stars, night-sky landscape scenes, supermoons and a variety of other astronomical scenes showcasing the talent and technical ability of the competition entrants feature in the exhibition.

Commenting on the exhibition, CEO and Registrar of DIAS, Dr. Eucharia Meehan, said: “Launching this exhibition is the final phase of our Reach for the Stars astrophotography competition, which ran for the first time this year. We are delighted to be able to showcase some of the fantastic images that were submitted and share the talent and creativity of the photographers with the public.

As an Institute that carries out research in astronomy and astrophysics, these images resonate greatly with us here and we appreciate the time and patience that went into capturing them. We hope people stop by to enjoy them, and appreciate their complexity.”

The exhibition is an open event that will run outside the DIAS building at 10 Burlington Road, Dublin, D04 C932. It will be in place for the month of July and is free to attend.

DIAS’s ‘Reach for the Stars’ competition was run in partnership with The Irish Times and is sponsored by Alice PR & Events. The Irish Astronomical Society are initiative supporters.