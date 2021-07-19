People in Offaly estate 'need our support' says Councillor

The picture shows the level of subsidence on the road at Clunmullen Hall Edenderry
THERE have been calls for Clonmullen Hall in Edenderry to be taken 'in charge' by Offaly County Council
The estate consists of around 80 households and is currently experiencing subsidence.
"The people there have been living with this deteriorating situation for 12 years and it is time to bring this in from the shadows and commence the ‘taking in charge’ process,” said Green party Councillor Mark Hackett at this week's meeting of Edenderry Municipal District.
Cllr Hackett said he realises the move will have cost implications for the Council but, ''the residents need our support and they need it now.
"I am asking the Council to step up and do what it can in the immediate, medium and longer-term."
Following the meeting, Cllr Hackett said “While we didn’t get to fully discuss the matter this time, I want to thank Cllr Noel Cribbin for voicing his support and Sharon Kennedy, Director of Services for agreeing to have a full report on the estate completed in time for the next Municipal meeting in September.”
