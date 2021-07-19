Search our Archive

19/07/2021

People in Offaly estate 'need our support' says Councillor

People in Offaly estate 'need our support' says Councillor

The picture shows the level of subsidence on the road at Clunmullen Hall Edenderry

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

THERE have been calls for Clonmullen Hall in Edenderry to be taken 'in charge' by Offaly County Council

The estate consists of around 80 households and is currently experiencing subsidence.

"The people there have been living with this deteriorating situation for 12 years and it is time to bring this in from the shadows and commence the ‘taking in charge’ process,” said Green party Councillor Mark Hackett at this week's meeting of Edenderry Municipal District. 

Cllr Hackett said he realises the move will have cost implications for the Council but, ''the residents need our support and they need it now.

"I am asking the Council to step up and do what it can in the immediate, medium and longer-term."

Following the meeting, Cllr Hackett said “While we didn’t get to fully discuss the matter this time, I want to thank Cllr Noel Cribbin for voicing his support and Sharon Kennedy, Director of Services for agreeing to have a full report on the estate completed in time for the next Municipal meeting in September.”

Garda appears in court in Tullamore on charge of sexually assaulting colleague

Dublin challenge awaits improving Offaly in Leinster Final

Updated with match analysis

Fundraiser to 'make memories' for Offaly girl with heart condition

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie