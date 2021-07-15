IRELAND WEATHER: Tropical maritime airmass to set temperatures soaring in Ireland over the coming days

Temperatures in Ireland are set to rise even further in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over Ireland.

According to Met Eiireann, the system brings with it 'a tropical maritime airmass', which will give us settled, largely dry and warm weather for the end of this week and through the weekend.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Aoife Kealy said, “the end of this week will be much warmer than it has been so far this week, with high pressure bringing a warmer airmass. Daytime temperatures will reach the low to mid-twenties to end this week and over the weekend, temperatures will be higher still, widely reaching the mid to high twenties. Alongside these very warm days, the coming nights will be warm and humid, with overnight temperatures often in the mid to high teens.”

Aoife continued, “it will certainly feel summery over the next few days as temperatures begin to rise and sunshine becomes more widespread. There will be sunny spells in many places to end this week though the west and northwest will see a little more cloud cover on Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, most places will find themselves under long spells of sunshine. So if you are out and about enjoying the nice weather, make sure to follow HSE advice and be sun smart as the UV index will be high or very high in the coming days.”

Good news if you like warm sunny weather:



High pressure is building over Ireland for the rest of this week & weekend. This means our weather will generally be dry, turning sunnier and much warmer ️️



Temperatures in the mid to high 20's, peaking this weekend#BeSummerReady pic.twitter.com/g56OU4WrVx July 14, 2021

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a cloudy start to the day but this will quickly burn off to leave good sunny spells, the best of which will be in the southeast. However it will be slower to do so in the northwest and along southern coasts where there may be some patches of drizzle and mist. Another warm day in store with highest temperatures reaching 21 to 25 degrees generally, cooler around the coast as sea breezes develop. Elsewhere winds will be light, north to northwest or variable in direction.

Dry with clear spells on Friday night and minimum temperatures between 11 and 15 degrees. Mist and fog will develop in light, variable winds.

It will be dry and very warm on Saturday and Sunday with long spells of sunshine and light breezes. Daytime temperatures will reach 23 to 27 degrees, although it will be cooler along the coast as sea breezes develop. Dry and clear by night, although some patches of mist and fog will form in light winds. Temperatures at night not falling below 11 to 15 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Monday will be another dry, sunny and very warm day, with temperatures reaching 23 to 27 degrees. Again, it will be slightly cooler near coasts due to a sea breeze. Otherwise, winds will be light and variable. It will stay dry through Monday night, but some mist and fog patches will form. Temperatures on Monday night not falling below 11 to 15 degrees.

Do you work outdoors? #DidYouKnow you are exposed to 2-3 times more UV radiation from the sun than people who work indoors, putting you at high risk of skin cancer.



With High #UV levels in sunny spells today be #SunSmart & protect your skin #SunSmartWorker ‍‍♀️‍ pic.twitter.com/Zh2FfXREKy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 15, 2021

Met Eireann says there is currently some uncertainty in the forecast from Tuesday, but it looks like the majority of the country will see another dry, sunny and very warm day on Tuesday with maximum temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees. However, cloudier conditions with some patchy light rain are possible in northern areas, with temperatures here reaching 18 to 21 degrees.

