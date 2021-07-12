People living with dementia and carers urged to participate in research

A new dementia research service created and managed by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) in collaboration with the Dementia Research Network Ireland (DRNI) called TeamUp For Dementia Research, has today been launched and will help people living with dementia and their families find and take part in dementia-related research projects across Ireland.

This project is part-funded by the Donate for Dementia fundraising and awareness week.

With less than 0.5% of people with dementia currently participating in research in Ireland, this service aims to increase participation and connect people with opportunities to take part in research in a safe way that puts the people who use our services and the public first. Studies in the area of dementia could include topics such as prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care, and cure.

Research is essential to help understand what causes dementia, develop effective treatments, improve care, create new interventions and even one day find a cure. The ASI is fully aware that people living with dementia and their families can benefit from participating in research; many people find it a rewarding experience and enjoy having their voice heard and contributing.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Interim Policy and Research Manager, Dr Laura O’Philbin said: “Research is essential to help understand what causes dementia, develop effective treatments, improve care, create new interventions and even one day find a cure. In Ireland there is currently no streamlined and inclusive way for people with dementia and their families to learn about and express their interest in taking part in Dementia Research. The ASI is delighted to play its part in supporting dementia research by developing this fantastic new service. We want everyone in our communities to have the option of taking part if they wish.”

Dementia Research Network Ireland Chair and Consultant Physician in Geriatric and Stroke Medicine, Prof Sean Kennelly said: “Irish people are incredibly altruistic when it comes to dementia-related research and really go above and beyond with their time and energy. The opportunity to participate in research is an important holistic part of living well with dementia. It’s important for clinicians and researchers to provide opportunities for people to take part in research and TeamUp For Dementia Research creates this link. With Ireland’s rapidly ageing demographic, an increased focus on dementia-related research is needed to firstly address the rising prevalence of dementia and secondly to ensure that people diagnosed with dementia and their families can live as well as possible. Ireland is not accepting the ‘status quo’ of no treatment or no cure for dementia. We are changing the narrative”.

For more see www.teamupfordementia.ie