WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny spells and heavy showers in Met Eireann forecast for tomorrow
The weather on Sunday in Ireland is set to be mixed according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann.
The weather forecast for tomorrow from Met Eireann is for scattered outbreaks of showery rain with some heavy and possibly thundery and with the risk of spot flooding. There'll be some bright or sunny spells too with mostly light variable breezes. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees, warmest across the midlands, north and east.
Sunday night will bring clear spells and well scattered showers. Some mist or shallow fog patches too. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in light variable mainly northwesterly breezes.
Monday will be dry overall with a mix of sunny spells and well scattered showers. Feeling warm with top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, in light northwest breezes. Clear spells and isolated showers will follow on Monday night, chiefly affecting the Atlantic coast. Once again, some mist or shallow fog patches will occur. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, in just light westerly breezes.
