Cowen claims plan to drive down insurance costs 'on track'

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen, has today welcomed the publication of the first implementation report of the Action Plan for Insurance Reform, showing 50% of actions have been implemented in the first 6 months of the plan.

The new Personal Injuries Guidelines are having an impact, with preliminary data from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) indicating that the average award has decreased by approximately 50%. Furthermore, 78% of PIAB awards are now €15,000 or less compared to 30% in 2020.

Deputy Cowen commented, “Insurance reform continues to be a key priority for my colleagues and I in Fianna Fáil as the publication of today’s Action Plan for Insurance Reform Implementation Report clearly demonstrates.

“It’s early days, but there are signs that Personal injury awards are falling – by around 50%. This is as a direct result of the new Personal Injuries Guidelines. We expect this dramatic drop to be reflected in premiums over the next year and we will be following this up with insurance companies.

“The Action Plan for Insurance Reform published in December 2020 sets out 66 actions across Government to make Ireland’s insurance sector more competitive and consumer-friendly, supporting enterprise and job creation and implementation of the Plan is on track with 34 actions already completed and a further 21 actions due to be completed this year."

