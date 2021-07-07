Top class new carpark opens at Offaly tourist spot
Offaly County Council has unveiled a new public carpark on Offaly's Grand Canal Greenway.
The carpark is now open following works over the last number of months.
It is located 2km east of Tullamore at Cappincur.
The carpark features a 1-way system, pedestrian routes, 27 spaces including two disabled spaces and two e-charge spaces. E-charging within the carpark will be available in a few weeks.
The council say the carpark was developed to "enhance" the experience of locals and visitors using the wonderful canal greenway.
