100K Valentine's charity run raises over €20,000 for Offaly Hospice

The six men who undertook the 100k Valentines charity run some weeks ago, raised €20,620.00 which they presented to Offaly Hospice on Saturday last.

Organiser John Bennett thanked his fellow runners for the great effort they put into preparing for the run and the positivity they displayed towards the event from the start. He said they had great fun and banter both preparing and on the day as well. He paid a huge thanks to his fellow runners who he said through their families, friends, work mates and neighbours, raised €15 and a half thousand themselves. He went on to thank all who donated money, the back up team and the promotion team, the sponsors and everyone who helped them along the way.

In thanking everyone for helping raise the funds, Edward Delahunt representing Offaly Hospice along with Liam Butler said that they were delighted to receive the money and that Offaly Hospice committee had a huge challenge on their hands as regards the building of the hospice.

Edward said "We are going to go at it", he said, "we are stroking at the moment on the first million but it’s going to take a lot of millions and it seems we are getting very little funding from anyone so we are depending on people like yourselves who go out there and fundraise," Edward continued.

"The hospice is going to be built on the left hand side of the hospital in Tullamore and we are now waiting on the HSE to hand us over the site for the build and once it’s built we hand it back to the HSE. They (HSE) have given a commitment to run the hospice when built.

"We have a line of funding built up but we need to have the site in our name to avail of the funding. We are hoping that the other counties will come on board with us of Laois, Westmeath, Longford and parts of North Tipperary and East Galway and by this happening and by opening out that we will get big support."

Edward said that unfortunately there’s hardly a family in the country that’s left untouched by cancer. He finished off by thanking Sean, Orla and staff in the Lough Boora kitchen for providing the refreshments.