Offaly golf club marks 125th anniversary with sculpture
Tullamore Golf Club marked 125 years of the club's existence with a beautiful sculpture.
Work was completed on the huge bog oak sculpture over the weekend with fantastic results.
The club said: "Well done to all the member volunteers and staff that made this happen. Looking forward to the Golf Ireland
Men's Close Championship in a few weeks time."
Take a look at the finished sculpture below:
