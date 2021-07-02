WATCH: John Cusack marks 25 years as Bridge Centre manager in Tullamore
John Cusack is still going strong as manager of the Bridge Shopping Centre in Tullamore.
He marked 25 years at the helm this week and was surprised with cake and low-key celebrations by colleagues given the current Covid-19 restrictions.
John even stood in the concourse of the shopping centre where he has spend a quarter of a century and said a few words.
He spoke about his job satisfaction and the difficulties faced by the retailers in the shopping centre, particularly in the last 18 months due to the pandemic.
Here's to the next 25 years, John! You can see John and his colleagues mark the anniversary below:
