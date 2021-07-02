€30,000 being offered to disadvantaged Offaly sporting groups

€30,000 being offered to disadvantaged Offaly sporting groups

Funding for disadvantaged sporting groups is now available

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

Funding is available for disadvantaged groups of people who are operating sporting clubs, a recent Council meeting was told.

Sharon Kennedy, Director of Services, told the June monthly meeting of Offaly County Council that a total of €30,000 is available for the disadvantaged and minority sporting clubs and groups of Offaly.

All the councillors warmly welcomed the fund. Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick pointed out that encouraging young people to engage in sporting activity has never been so important. “A lot of kids are glued to their screens, too much so,” he said. “We have to try and get them away from that bad habit.”

Ms Kennedy thanked the councillors for their positive comments. She said it's a small fund but used judiciously can be morale-boosting and made to go a long way.

“The funding can go to people living in socially deprived situations, whether in housing estates or rural areas. It can go to minority groups such as the disabled, travellers or ethnic groups. These clubs could contact their relevant national bodies who would apply for the funding.” Cllr John Carroll, by way of giving an example, said the groups could judiciously use the money provided by doing something like hiring a specialist coach ten Fridays a week for, perhaps, €200 a session.

