The Grand Canal at Boland's Lock outside Tullamore. Pic; Tom O'Hanlon
Facilities must be put in place for visitors and tourists using the Grand Canal and the greenway in Pullough, the local development group has insisted.
The tourism potential of the area was highlighted on Saturday afternoon last when the restored barge, 45M moored in the canal side village while travelling from Shannonharbour to Tullamore.
“Facilities, including toilets, showers and laundry have been identified as a must in Pullough for the many visitors, walkers, cyclists and those boating on the Grand Canal,” community worker, Martin Buckley told the Tribune.
He said it is “hoped all relevant stakeholders will work together with the community to overcome the challenges as Pullough is ideally placed halfway between Lough Boora and Tullamore along the Greenway within the Brosna Valley region and offers fantastic scenery and natural landscapes.”
Meetings have taken place between Waterways Ireland, Offaly County Council and the local development group with a view to promoting Pullough and the wider area.
