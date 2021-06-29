Funding secured for extension at Offaly school

Funding secured for extension at Offaly school

Funding secured for extension at Offaly school

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Killina Presentation Secondary School, in Rahan, Tullamore, has been approved for funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2019.

The project will include the provision of an extension consisting of two general classrooms, two toilets, two Science labs with one Prep area, and a two-classroom SEN base.

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan warmly welcomed the news:

Offaly areas warned of possible water shortages this summer

“This is marvellous news for Killina Presentation School, and I am delighted that they have now received funding.

"As I understand it from the Minister's reply to my representations temporary accommodation for three prefab classrooms from September 2021 under the Department’s Modular Accommodation Framework has also been approved.   

"The prefab provider has now been appointed to this project with an expected delivery date of on or before the 26th August 2021.

"What we really need to do now is to maintain the momentum and get these badly needed and important works fully over the line and delivered.

"I want to acknowledge the huge amount of work that the school management and all involved have put into this project. Their dedication kept this issue alive within the Department,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

Breaches of employment law increase in Offaly

Relieved Offaly boss Maughan sets sights on Kildare challenge

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie