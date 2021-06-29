Funding secured for extension at Offaly school

Killina Presentation Secondary School, in Rahan, Tullamore, has been approved for funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2019.

The project will include the provision of an extension consisting of two general classrooms, two toilets, two Science labs with one Prep area, and a two-classroom SEN base.

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan warmly welcomed the news:

“This is marvellous news for Killina Presentation School, and I am delighted that they have now received funding.

"As I understand it from the Minister's reply to my representations temporary accommodation for three prefab classrooms from September 2021 under the Department’s Modular Accommodation Framework has also been approved.

"The prefab provider has now been appointed to this project with an expected delivery date of on or before the 26th August 2021.

"What we really need to do now is to maintain the momentum and get these badly needed and important works fully over the line and delivered.

"I want to acknowledge the huge amount of work that the school management and all involved have put into this project. Their dedication kept this issue alive within the Department,” concluded Deputy Nolan.