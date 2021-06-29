Breaches of employment law increase in Offaly

Breaches of employment law are on the increase in Offaly.

Local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has said that new data provided to Sinn Féin which shows 336 breaches in employment law and abuse of workers’ rights were detected after Workplace Relations Commission investigations in Laois/Offaly over the past two years. This underlines the need for additional WRC investigators and improved workers’ rights legislation.

“Unfortunately the figures for Laois/Offaly actually doubled from 112 breaches of workers rights in 2019 to 224 in 2020. This is a worrying trend and underlines the fact that we have some distance to go yet in terms of workers rights The figures for Offaly are startling with the number of breaches going from 76 in 2019 to 148 last year," he said.

The corresponding figures for Laois in 2019 were 36 breaches of Employment Law but this more than doubled in 2020 to 76.

“Despite being underfunded and under-resourced, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) does fantastic work on behalf of workers across this state. In spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic the WRC carried out 7,687 inspections in 2020 and managed to recover almost €1.7m in unpaid wages for workers. Indeed, data recently revealed to Sinn Féin outlined how, since 2011, the WRC has recovered almost €18m in withheld wages for workers."

Deputy Stanley concluded by saying that Sinn Féin had also obtained data which shows the scale and number of breaches of employment law detected by WRC investigations since 2015.

He said, "in those six years, the WRC has detected breaches in employment law in more than one-third of all investigations. Of the number of cases investigated, 35.9% found breaches by employers for non-payment of the minimum wage, employment permits, protection of young persons, annual leave and public holiday breaches, unpaid wages, among others."