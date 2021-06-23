Motorists warned over 'bad oil spill' on Offaly road

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Motorists in Offaly are being warned over a bad oil spill this evening, Wednesday, June 23.

The oil spill has occurred over an extended area of the R402 between Edenderry and Daingean.

Both AA Roadwatch and Offaly County Council have advised caution.

"Please proceed with caution if travelling on this road as work is ongoing to clean it up," the council said.

