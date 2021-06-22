Cowen to meet Taoiseach over Offaly Just Transition delays

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen, has again voiced his disappointment and frustration regarding the delays surrounding the delivery of Just Transition in Offaly. The Clara TD will meet his party leader and Taoiseach Micheal Martin to discuss the matter in July.

Deputy Cowen was at the forefront of Fianna Fáil’s negotiations and commitment to establish and ensure that revenue raised from carbon taxes would fund Just Transition in areas and counties most impacted by decarbonisation.

Deputy Cowen who has been in communication with An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, in recent months on this very issue, commented, "The slow pace & lack of progress to date is a far cry from where I’d expected to be today. In recent weeks I have posed a series of written PQs to Minister Eamon Ryan on Just Transition matters. Unfortunately, his responses confirmed my fears with just €166,000 been drawn down to date.

"I recently outlined my concerns in writing to An Taoiseach and in response while he acknowledged that, unfortunately, Covid-19 restrictions have had an impact on the speedy implementation of Just Transition in the Midlands, An Taoiseach assured me that this government is fully committed to its full implementation.

"I alongside local TDs from the regions affected, together with council officials met with MEPs this morning to outline the importance of the Governments submission in relation to the territorial Just Transition plans which define the territories in which the Just Transition Fund will be used. It is imperative that this plan aids the counties most impacted by job losses associated with decarbonisation.

"I recently sought a meeting to discuss the lack of progress to date with An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, and can confirm that a meeting has been scheduled for July 9th. I have extended an invite to TDs from Laois-Offaly and Senator Hackett to attend the meeting also. I look forward to discussing the issues outlined and ensuring that the exit from peat in the Midlands is managed in a fair way," concluded Deputy Cowen.