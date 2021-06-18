Music venues and promoters in Offaly receive funding

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin has announced recipients of the €25 million in funding to assist commercial venues, producers and promoters to plan live performances across the country over the summer months, with a total of 237 organisations benefitting from the scheme.

This scheme is part of a €50 million suite of measures to support the live entertainment sector and follows exceptional demand and very successful outcomes of the €5 million pilot Live Performance Support Scheme.

In Offaly, three companies have received support funding with their event capacities severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. The largest amount paid in the county, €126,941, is going to Aidan Shortall's Up Close and Personal Promotions for its "Sounds of Good Hope" series of live performances.

Shepline Ltd operating as The Chestnut in Birr will receive €95,205 for its series of outdoor, intimate, multi-genre live performance events in The Garden Venue at The Chestnut.

Joe Lee’s Bar & Venue in Tullamore will receive €63,867 for the Offaly Rising 2021 festival.

Welcoming the news, Offaly Minister in the Departmant of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett, said: "Live performance companies in Offaly are receiving €286,013 under the Live Performance Support Scheme, which is excellent news. The Green Party places a high value on arts and culture as part of our wellbeing and my colleague Minister Catherine Martin is determined to see live performance properly funded for our Covid recovery. I’m really delighted to see Offaly benefitting from this.”

Developed in consultation with the entertainment sector, the main objective of this government scheme is to provide significant employment and wellbeing opportunities across the live entertainment sector and will support the continued generation of high-quality artistic output for the general public.

The scheme aims to support live performances, particularly where capacity for live attendance is restricted due to Covid-19, and where funding will make live performances viable or alternatively make them available online if audiences cannot attend due to restrictions.

There was a high level of interest in this scheme, with over 400 applications submitted for consideration.

"The Department acknowledges and appreciates the work and effort that went into preparing these applications, however, given the volume of applications received, it was not possible to allocate funding to all eligible applicants," a statement read.

"Recipients of this funding range from small to large venues, producers and promoters, supporting live events in every county, including festivals, concerts, theatre productions, comedy and outdoor events.

"The funding will facilitate the delivery of the full exciting programme of activities over the coming summer and autumn period. The Department will support those in receipt of grants to ensure that funding flows to the performers and crew as early as possible."

Minister Martin said:

“I am very pleased to announce this funding, which will encompass and support a wide range of performances over the coming summer months.

"I know this funding will assist in the employment of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff across the sector, bringing much-needed employment to many who have not had work for many, many months.

"I look forward to the high-quality artistic output, as demonstrated in the pilot, which has been so important and enjoyed by so many.”

“I have recently provided a further €5m under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme for local authorities to engage local performers and crew to stage live performances in their areas, creating further employment opportunities over the coming months.”