Illegal dumping rears its ugly head again in Offaly

Offaly County Council have hit out at illegal dumpers after a shocking incident on the side of a road in the county in recent days.

A tonne of waste illegally dumped along the N52 at Ballynaguilsha was cleared up by council staff on Monday after being left over the weekend.

"The cost of this clean up was approximately €2,000 when a visit to the landfill and recycling centre with a trailer would be €20," Offaly County Council said.

Among the items dumped were three mattresses, a couch, four armchairs, a fridge, TV and up to 50 bags of waste.

"Please ensure you use only registered waste collectors if doing a clear out. Details can be found at www.nwcpo.ie, the council said in an appeal.

"We will continue to prosecute those who illegally dump. If you recognise any of this waste, please contact us in in confidence at 057 9357403 or email environment@offalycoco.ie.

"We have a beautiful county. Let’s all work together to keep it that way."