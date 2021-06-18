Offaly club says goodbye to a legend

Offaly club says goodbye to a legend

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Rhode GAA in Offaly is in mourning after the death of club stalwart Liam Swaine this week.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned this morning of the passing of our dear friend and a Vice President of the club Liam Swaine," Rhode GAA said. 

"Liam served the club with distinction throughout his life as a player, coach and a club officer. 

"He will truly be missed by all who knew him most especially his loving family.

"As a mark of respect the club flag is flying at half mast.

"May The Green and Gold be forever wrapped round you."

