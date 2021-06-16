Offaly ambulance crew assaulted in terrifying incident

An Offaly ambulance crew have been attacked in Offaly today.

Gardai arrested a violent and intoxicated male this afternoon, Wednesday, June 16, following the assault on two ambulance personnel in Tullamore.

The ambulance had been responding to an incident in a house in the town when the incident happened.

Tullamore Gardai assisted by members attached to Portlaoise Garda Station arrested the man.

Three patrol cars followed by a garda van sped through the town this afternoon to the Garda station.

Gardai say a court date will follow.