Offaly Minister welcomes the start of strawberry season

As we mark the arrival of summer, Ireland’s strawberry growers welcome one of the nation’s favourite summer fruits, the delicious strawberry.

The ‘Celebrate Strawberry Season’ campaign organised by Bord Bia in partnership with the Irish Soft Fruit Growers Association and the IFA is encouraging people to incorporate Quality-Assured strawberries into their daily diets as a naturally sweet and healthy fruit option.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Offaly's Pippa Hackett, recently visited Green’s Berry Farm in Co. Wexford to welcome the arrival of strawberry season.

The Minister stated: “By seeking Irish Quality-Assured produce in season we support Irish producers, Irish jobs and make a strong contribution to the Irish economy. We also get quality food that has been produced and delivered to the highest standards with minimal impact on the environment”.

Growing Season

Strawberries are tastiest when they are in season from May to November in Ireland. Bord Bia Quality-Assured strawberries are grown by a network of Irish strawberry growers and are widely available to purchase in supermarkets nationwide throughout the growing season.

The Healthy Treat

Not only are strawberries loved by the nation for their distinctive, sweet taste, but the fruit is also popular for its many nutritional benefits. Incorporating just one portion (approx. 80g) of strawberries in meals or as a snack provides almost 100% of the daily requirement of Vitamin C, which contributes to the normal function of the immune system and reduces tiredness and fatigue. Eating strawberries is a fantastic way to hydrate naturally and they also contain fibre, contributing to the overall function of the digestive system.

Strawberry Storage Tips

To best enjoy your fresh strawberries this summer:

1. Store in the fridge

2. Do not remove the stalks until you are ready to use

3. When ready to eat or cook with, remove their stalks and wash them in water. Let them reach room temperature to enjoy them at their tastiest

Strawberry Inspiration

Strawberries are a versatile and tasty ingredient to include in many sweet or savoury meals and can be simply washed and chopped for a treat. They are a delicious fruit to enjoy as a snack or as a great central ingredient to many dishes – strawberries are the breakfast time hero; add punch and sweetness to a fresh salad recipe; and elevate summer desserts with an explosion of flavour.

