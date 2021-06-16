UPDATE: Gardaí locate missing midlands teenager

Gardaí have reported this morning that Abbie O'Brien, 15 years, missing from her home in Monksland, Athlone, Co. Roscommon on Sunday 13th June, 2021 has been located safe and well.
Abbie had been missing from her home in Monksland, Athlone, Co. Roscommon since Sunday, June 13, 2021.
