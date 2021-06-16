Anger in Offaly estate after resident falls on 'horrendous' footpaths

Locals have once again expressed anger after a resident fell on broken footpaths in the Gilroy Avenue area of Edenderry.

The matter was raised back in April with the paths in a bad state of disrepair. Residents contacted the Offaly Express fearing a resident would fall or be injured.

The matter is causing deep anger again this week after just such an incident with an elderly resident falling on Tuesday. The residents in the area say the paths and pedestrian steps in the area are in "a dangerous state."

"It's just not fair to expect older people to walk on badly broken paths. It's bad now and it only gets worse in the winter," one resident said this week.

The route is also used by parents and children walking to a number of primary and secondary schools in the area. St Patrick's Primary School is located on Gilroy Avenue itself.

"The paths have been left like this for years but nothing has ever been done about them," the resident added.

Pictures provided by residents show the state of disrepair the paths have fallen into.

Back in April, local councillor Robert McDermott said he was "aware of these paths in Gilroy and the residents' concerns.

"I have already brought it to the attention of the Area Engineer. This year’s footpath programme has not been drawn up as of yet and I will seek its inclusion in the programme," he added at the time.