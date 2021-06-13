Gardai investigating after house petrol bombed in Offaly
Gardai are investigating after a house was allegedly petrol bombed in Offaly overnight.
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a house in the Glebe Street area of Birr that occurred at approximately 1am on Sunday morning.
It is reported a group of youths broke windows and threw an alleged petrol bomb at the premises.
No injuries have been reported at this time and investigations are ongoing.
