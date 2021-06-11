Tullamore Municipal District elects a new Cathaoirleach

"Let's make this a great year," says newly elected chair of Tullamore Municipal District

Fianna Fail Councillor Tony McCormack has been elected unopposed as the new Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District. He succeeds his party colleague Councillor Danny Owens who completed his term at the helm.

Cllr McCormack was proposed by FF Councillor Frank Moran for the year 2021 to 2022, seconded by FF Councillor Declan Harvey, there were no other proposals for the role at yesterday's meeting of the municipal district.

Cllr Frank Moran was elected Leas Cathaoirleach. He was proposed by Cllr Declan Harvey and seconded by Cllr Danny Owens.

The newly elected chairman said it was a "great honour" to be elected. '

"Having been born and bred in this town, in places like Healy Street, Pearse Park, and across the road from our Town Hall in O'Moore Street, who would have ever thought that I would end up as Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District," he said.

The new Cathaoirleach paid tribute to his family who he said helped him on his journey, especially his mother and father, his sisters Aisling, Aine and Siobhan, his brother Matt, his partner Joan and her son Jacob. "A special thank you to my son Sean who has put up with so much disruption to our time together because of council business," he said.

In a glowing tribute to his grandmother who he described as his mentor, he said:

"From the time I was a young boy she was there to teach me right from wrong, teach me about business, teach me how to stand up for what I believed in and to respect everyone, no matter what colour, gender or ethnicity. That was my granny Kathleen Tyrell who was way ahead of her time and started a successful business across the road when it was frowned upon for women to do anything outside the home. But fair play to her to take a stand for women in this country, I'm delighted that times have moved on and today women are respected in this country. My passion for politics comes mostly from her."

Cllr McCormack went on to describe how Durrow Pattern Day which takes place on June 9 was a "huge day" for his granny, "It was also the day she got engaged and married."

In a poignant memory, he recalled that she died 12 years ago on June 10 which was the same date he was elected Cathaoirleach.

He finished by saying; "I want this year to be all about the people of Tullamore. I will do my best in my role to make sure that happens. I want our town to get back to normal after this pandemic."

He mentioned works that have been carried out including the street enhancement, Greenways and the planned Arts Centre. He also made reference to future work being planned by private investors.

"This will allow our town to take advantage of what I hope will be a boom time in our local economy."

"Let's make this a great year, and make it a great year in the history of our town. I love this town and the people in it, I am proud of where I come from. I am a true blue," he concluded.