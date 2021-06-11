Driver in Offaly caught at crazy speed on wet road

A driver in Offaly was clocked well in excess of the speed limit in hazardous driving conditions on Thursday.

An Offaly Roads Policing Unit detected the driver travelling at 126kph in an 80 kph zone.

Gardaí say road conditions were wet at the time.

A fixed charge notice has been issued to the driver.

