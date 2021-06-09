Driver theory test appointments still causing headache for Offaly people

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Transport and the Road Safety Authority to ensure that the maximum number of Driver Theory Tests appointments can be carried out in the coming weeks.

Deputy Nolan said that her office is being contacted on a daily basis by people who are enduring major levels of inconvenience and threats to their livelihood because they cannot access timely appointments for the Test.

The RSA have stated publicly that the Driver Theory Test Service will re-open on a gradual basis from this week with a maximum monthly capacity of 25,000 tests initially, with volumes permitted to increase to 50,000 in time when government allows:

“At the moment there are currently over 25,000 customers with an appointment for a Theory Test in June. But we also know that this does not reflect the actual level of need that exists for the Test.

"It is an absurd situation and one that has become a major problem for people largely because the Driver Theory Test has not been deemed to be an essential service under Level 5 restrictions.

"Indeed, the Government recently confirmed to the Dáil that even if the theory test could be conducted safely it was not essential to the point of being needed during level 5.

"This is the kind of excessive caution that has landed tens of thousands of people where they are today and has led to the creation of a massive backlog within the system that will take months to address if the process is not targeted and applications are not prioritised according to need.

"The RSA are asking people for continued patience as plans are put in place to safely and gradually re-open the service over the coming weeks. But from what I am hearing, patience has well and truly run out and people want a return to normality immediately,” concluded Deputy Nolan.