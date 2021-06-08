Ireland weather forecast: Met Eireann forecasting warm and humid weather in the coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue mild with rain at times but generally dry for eastern areas. Indications are for warm and broadly settled conditions for next weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Wednesday is for the day to start cloudy and misty with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will become drier through the day and some sunny spells will develop in the afternoon, the best of these in the south and east. Cloudier conditions will persist in the west and northwest with lingering mist and patches of drizzle. Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 15 and 21 degrees, warmest in the east and northeast, with moderate to fresh and blustery southerly winds.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with rain around the south and west coasts, it will be largely dry elsewhere. Another humid and rather warm night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, Thursday will be warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There will be drier weather across the eastern half of the country with the sun breaking through at times. Afternoon temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, the higher values in the east and northeast, in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze. Atlantic counties will see further rain and drizzle after dark, with the rest of the country staying largely dry. Warm and humid at night.

Friday will start cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle fizzling out through the afternoon and sunny spells developing. Feeling a little fresher with highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees at coasts of the west to 20 or 21 degrees in the southeast. Winds will be light to moderate westerly becoming variable in direction later.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest warm weather for the weekend with the best of the sunshine in the east and south.

