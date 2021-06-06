Met Eireann forecasting warm week for Ireland with humid weather on the way

Met Eireann is forecasting a change in the weather for Ireland in the coming week with humid conditions on the way as a southerly airflow feeds up showery spells of rain, mainly across Atlantic counties. It will be warm with spells of sunshine as temperatures reach into the low to mid 20s while nights will be warm, muggy and humid.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday from Met Eireann is for most areas to be dry with sunny spells and a moderate southerly breeze. However, it will become cloudier across west and southwest coastal counties with patchy coastal drizzle, followed by scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in these areas through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees, mildest in the east and northeast.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the western half of the country will extend eastwards overnight on Monday. Mild and humid with night time temperatures falling no lower than 10 to 13 degrees, in mostly light southerly breezes.

Generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Tuesday will be mainly confined to Atlantic counties through the day. South to southwest breezes will be mostly moderate in strength, fresher though up along the Atlantic seaboard. Top temperatures will range 16 to 21 degrees, best values across the midlands and east, where warm sunny spells will develop. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur overnight. Feeling rather warm and humid with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle to turn patchy through the day with spells of summer sunshine gradually breaking through. Duller conditions may however persist across west and northwest counties, with lingering mist and drizzle closer to the coast. Warm and humid, with top temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes. More general rain and drizzle will move into Atlantic counties after dark. Another humid and rather warm night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday will be warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Somewhat drier and brighter across the eastern half of the country. Top temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze. Atlantic counties will see further rain and drizzle after dark, but other areas will hold largely dry. Another warm, muggy and humid night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for the weather to brightenup with sunny spells into the afternoon, after a mostly cloudy start. Feeling a little fresher with highest temperatures ranging 15 to 21 or 22 degrees, in moderate westerly breezes (warmest across Leinster and east Munster).

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest temperatures will continue to be warmest away from Atlantic counties next weekend with Saturday likely to be the drier and brighter day of the two.