Plans unveiled for stunning transformation of old mill in Offaly town
THERE are major plans underway for the transformation of a disused mill in Offaly into apartments and retail outlets.
The development proposed by Ravine Ltd., includes the restoration and redevelopment of what was formerly a grain mill distillery at Waterlane in Tullamore.
If the project gets the green light, the structure will be converted into a mixed-use building consisting of 4 retail units on the ground floor and 18 apartments over the second and third floors.
In 2015 a similar application by Ravine Ltd was granted conditional planning approval, but no development took place.
The old mill is a protected building.
