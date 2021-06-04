Judge forced to act as witnesses fail to appear for Offaly assault case

TWO witnesses in the case of a man charged with assault failed to appear at a hearing which was due to take place at last Monday's district court.

A second hearing has been scheduled in the case of the 27-year-old accused who is charged with two assaults, a summons relating to a third assault and breaches of the Public Order Act.

Faris Doherty, 4, Charleville Parade, Tullamore, had been due to have his case dealt with at last Monday's sitting of Tullamore District Court. However, circumstances dictated that the case be adjourned until June.

Mr Doherty is pleading not guilty to the offences which are alleged to have been committed on July 29, 2020 at High Street, Tullamore and on Main Street, on August 29 2020. A summons alleges an assault at Dunnes Stores, Bridge Centre on January 6 last year.

Mr Doherty had previously been charged with five assaults, however, at last Monday's sitting Judge Bernadette Owens was told that one of the witnesses in the case had returned to Lithuania and would not be coming back to Ireland. The other witness had telephoned Gardai at 10.05 last Monday morning to say they would not be giving evidence in the case.

Judge Bernadette Owens struck out the cases relating to those two charges.

A new hearing will now take place at 2pm on June 21 next when Mr Doherty will face two charges of section 2 assaults and a section 6 public order offence.

She apologised to witnesses who were present last Monday but said that 4.45pm in the evening was too late to begin a trial.