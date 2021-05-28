EXPLAINER: What is opening up in Ireland in June and July

The Government has announced the latest changes to the Covid-19 restrictions that will take place through June and July.

The changes outlined are as follows.

From 2 June

Accommodation services (hotels, B&Bs, hostels and self-catering) - Can reopen with services restricted to overnight guests

From 7 June

Visitors to your home - You can have visitors from 1 other household inside your home for unvaccinated households

Weddings - 25 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception

Sport - Outdoor sports matches can take place

Gyms and training - Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only

Restaraunts and bars - Outdoor services can reopen

Driver Theory tests - 25,000 tests per month to take place

Organised outdoor events - Maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of venues. Maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

Live events - Pilot events to take place

From 5 July (subject to the public health situation at the time)

Visitors to your home - You can have visitors from up to 3 other households inside your home

Weddings - 50 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception

Organised indoor events - Maximum of 50 attendees at the majority of venues. Maximum of 100 can attend events in larger venues with strict public health measures in place

Organised outdoor events - Maximum of 200 attendees for the majority of venues. Maximum of 500 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

Personal fitness - Indoor training, exercise and dance activities can recommence in pods of up to six

Bars and restaurants - Indoor services can resume

From 19 July (subject to the public health situation at the time)

International travel - Current government advice is to avoid non-essential international travel. Depending on the prevailing public health situation at the time, Ireland will operate the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) for travel originating within the EU/EEA

Under consideration for August

Indoor and outdoor events - Further increases in the numbers permitted

Wedding - Maximum attendance at wedding receptions and celebrations to increase to 100

Public transport - To return to full capacity