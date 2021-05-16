Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for similar temperatures for the week ahead as of recent, with showers and dry spells during Tuesday and Wednesday. However Met Eirann says there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the track of a depression by midweek, which may bring a spell of wet and windy weather on Thursday.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to be dry and sunny in many areas to begin with a few light showers near northern and western coasts. Showers will develop elsewhere later in the morning and some may turn heavy at times. Showers will be scattered with plenty of sunny spells also, particularly later in the day. A slightly cooler day with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

Dry in many areas on Monday night with long clear spells and scattered showers. Showers mainly affecting western coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light southwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for scattered showers mixed with sunny spells, cloudiest in the northwest. A longer spell of rain may develop over the south during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 with a light or moderate westerly breeze.

Tuesday night will be dry with a mix of dry and clear spells with scattered showers. Showers will mainly affect the west and northwest where they will likely be prolonged. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the morning, becoming dry during the afternoon with sunny spells in many areas. Showers will however continue over Ulster through the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with light or moderate westerly winds.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the track of a depression by midweek, which may bring a spell of wet and windy weather on Thursday️☔️ pic.twitter.com/1WCjV7Ucgx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 16, 2021

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest it will be a relatively mild night on Wednesday night with rain spreading from the southwest to most areas from early in the night, as winds strengthen, increasing strong in coastal areas.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann says there is uncertainty regarding the forecast with potentially wet or windy conditions in most areas during the day, and continuing wet and breezy or windy overnight.

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann says that Friday will likely remain unsettled with widespread showers and a risk of some being heavy or thundery. Quite breezy or windy conditions possible also, however there is uncertainty associated with the forecast at this stage.