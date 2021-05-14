Priceless Offaly early Christian treasure to be subject of lecture

A LECTURE on the world famous St Manchan's shrine will be given as part of the Offaly History series on Monday night next, May 17 at 7pm.

To register for the lecture, which will be given via Zoom, emailinfo@offaly history.com for the link and mark your email asZoom Manchan’s Shrine

The lecture, which will be given by Dr Griffin Murray FAS and Kevin O'Dywer, is entitled, “St Manchan’s shrine: art and devotion in twelfth-century Ireland.”

Saint Manchan’s shrine is one of the most remarkable survivals from Ireland’s medieval past and one of the major treasures of county Offaly. Dating from the early 12th century, it contains the relics of St Manchan, the 7th-century saint and founder of the ancient church-site of Lemanaghan. The shrine shares many details with the famous Cross of Cong and can be attributed to the same craftsman.

Both reliquaries display similar animal ornament, a blending of Irish and late Viking art, as well as similar techniques, such as enamelling, openwork, extensive gilding, and glasswork. However, the figures on the shrine set it apart, with only eleven now remaining out of an impressive original total of fifty.

While undoubtedly representing religious figures, their precise identifications are elusive. Although kept locally at Boher, the shrine is internationally known, having been the focus of detailed academic study, as well as featuring in several international publications on Viking art. In 1979 it was brought to Clonmacnoise for the visit of Pope John Paul II, and the following year it was exhibited as part of a major international exhibition on the Vikings at the British Museum. This lecture will reveal some of the stories of this masterpiece and detail some of the work that is currently being undertaken for a new book on the shrine.

The lecture will conclude with the launch of the speakers’ Fund It campaign for their forthcoming book, Saint Manchan’s Shrine: Art and Devotion in Twelfth-Century Ireland.

This high-quality, limited edition coffee table book will be published later this year and available for purchase at the price of €35.

For further details, see the book’s website at: http://www.saint-manchans-shrine.com

Also: YouTube book information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiN 4x60oC_A

Dr Griffin Murray FSA is a lecturer in Archaeology at University College Cork where he teaches in the areas of Museum Studies and Medieval Archaeology. His book The Cross of Cong: a Masterpiece of Medieval Irish Art was published in 2014, while he edited the book The Medieval Treasures of County Kerry in 2010. In addition, he has published over 30 academic papers in journals and books and is regular speaker at conferences and to local societies.

Kevin O’Dwyer is an internationally recognised metalsmith, sculptor, educator, and photographer. O’Dwyer circuitously began metalsmithing through his interest in early Irish metalwork. Throughout his career, he has continued to research the artefacts and land art found on the Irish landscape. In 2006 O’Dwyer directed and project managed Stories from a Sacred Landscape, a coffee table book that explored the imagery, folklore, artefacts and history of 6th- to 12th-century monastic sites in County Offaly. O’Dwyer’s metalsmithing is represented in public collections including the Victoria and Albert Museum, The National Museum of Ireland, The High Museum (USA), The Ulster Museum and The Racine Museum of Art (USA). He was artist-in-residence at the 2008 World Congress of Archaeology and his work is featured in Peter Harbison’s Ireland’s Treasures, 5,000 years of Artistic Expression.