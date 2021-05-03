UPDATE: Man dies after incident in centre of Offaly town

GSOC have been notified after a man who had come to the attention of gardai died after an incident in Tullamore town centre this evening (Monday, May 3).

Shortly after 4pm today Tullamore gardai were called to the scene of a disturbance at a premises off Patrick Street.

Gardai said that in the course of dealing with the incident when urgent medical assistance was requested by them for a man aged in his late 40s.

The man was treated at the scene and removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The local coroner has been notified and the outcome of a post-mortem will determine the course of further enquiries in the case.

The incident occurred outside Brophy Martin Solicitors, Patrick's Court, Patrick Street, and an area in front of the solicitor's office was cordoned off by gardai this evening.