PROPERTY WATCH: This cottage in a famed Irish town is the perfect rural retreat at an enticing price

This idyllic two-bed cottage on the outskirts of the famed town of Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare sits on over an acre of land with beautiful views of Slieve Elva is on the market for just €120,000.

With working fireplaces in every room, original flag floor and a wood burning stove in the sitting room, and a a back boiler that generates heat for the whole cottage - the descerning buyer can enjoy the rustic charm of the property or modernise accordingly.