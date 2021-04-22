Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in May
As Covid-19 restrictions ease across the country, the Irish public's Netflix consumption is likely to take a hit.
Nevertheless, there's plenty of new additions coming to streaming giant's catalogue next month.
Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of May, there's sure to be something for all tastes.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across May below:
NETFLIX ORGINAL TV
Selena: The Series: Part 2 4/5/2021
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 7/5/2021
Jupiter's Legacy 7/5/2021
Mine 8/5/2021
Mad for Each Other (Coming Soon)
The Upshaws 12/5/2021
Move to Heaven 14/5/2021
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 14/5/2021
Haunted: Season 3 14/05/2021
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 19/05/2021
Special: Season 2 20/05/2021
The Neighbor: Season 2 21/05/2021
AlRawabi School for Girls (Coming Soon)
Black Space 27/05/2021
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 28/05/2021
HALSTON (Coming Soon)
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 28/05/2021
Ragnarok: Season 2 27/5/2021
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties 31/05/2021
Racket Boys (Coming Soon)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
And Tomorrow the Entire World 06/05/2021
Monster 07/05/2021
Milestone 07/05/2021
Super Me 09/05/2021
Oxygen 12/05/2021
Dance of the Forty One 12/05/2021
The Woman in the Window 14/05/2021
I Am All Girls 14/05/2021
Ferry 14/05/2021
The Strange House 14/05/2021
Sardar Ka Grandson 18/05/2021
Army of the Dead 21/05/2021
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail 26/05/2021
Blue Miracle 27/05/2021
NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness 05/05/2021
Money, Explained 11/05/2021
Nail Bomber: Manhunt 26/05/2021
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America 26/05/2021
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
Trash Truck: Season 2 04/05/2021
Jungle Beat: The Movie 14/05/2021
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 21/05/2021 T
Dog Gone Trouble 28/05/2021
NETFLIX ANIME
Castlevania: Season 4 13/05/2021
Eden 27/05/2021
FILM HIGHLIGHTS IN MAY
Army of the Dead (2021)
The Woman in the Window (2021)
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)
Oxygen (2021)
Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)
Ma (2019)
Men in Black: International (2019)
School of Rock Goat (2003)
Cape Fear (1991)
Jaws (1975)
Highlander (1986)
The Bourne Saga
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)
Les Misérables (2012)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Gladiator (2000)
Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
Serenity (2005)
8 Mile (2002)
Tremors (1990)
Candyman (1992)
Shark Tale (2004)
