Offaly Tidy Towns group holds AGM tonight

There has been a local dedicated but small team in Tullamore performing activities as best as possible and they have achieved consistent Gold Medal awards in the national SuperValu Tidy Towns competition.

With the recent town enhancement and new developments on stream including the Tullamore River project and the Greenway, Tullamore is well positioned to plan for an outright win in the competition.

There are eight key sections (Community - Your Planning and Involvement, Streetscape & Public Places, Green Spaces and Landscaping, Nature and Biodiversity in your locality, Sustainability - Doing more with less, Tidiness and Litter Control, Residential Streets & Housing Areas, Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes.).

Tullamore has steadily improved its scoring in various areas and the Tidy Towns group has identified priority areas for improvement. If you are completing your own cleanups, planting or sustainable projects or if you, your family, business, community group, local street or area would like to support the initiative with a couple of hours work it would be much appreciated to inform the Tidy Towns group with some basic details and photos for inclusion on the Tidy Towns annual submission, website and social media.

The Group's Annual General Meeting takes place tonight, Wednesday, April 21 at 8pm via Zoom.

To register your interest in attending please send an email to info@tullamoretidytowns.ie -

Website: https://www.tullamoretidytowns.ie