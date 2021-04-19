Offaly man's thoughts on values and their importance

For the last couple of months of working from home and 5km restrictions of lockdown I have been finding nourishment for my life and soul in my local church. I have also thought while there that our world at the moment seems to be constantly evolving and taking new forms and it has been somewhat overwhelming trying to make sense of this thing called life. One of the things that rarely changes in this world though and what can provide a guiding light for us throughout our life is our core values.

Values are what define the very core of our being. They define who we are in a lot of ways. Values are at the heart of our life. We are all part of the human race and thus quite similar in many ways. However, there are subtle differences between us and these are what make us unique. Even when two or more people look completely alike, there will still be differences resulting from their values.

Values are very important in your life. They help shape your life and even determine how much success you will have. Everything you think, everything you feel and every action you take is because of your beliefs and values. Values reflect our sense of right and wrong. They help us grow and develop. They help us create the future we want. The decisions we make every day are a reflection of our values. We learn most of our values from our parents and extended families, friends, colleagues and our communities. Some of life's decisions are really about determining what you value most. When many options seem reasonable, it's helpful and comforting to rely on your values – and use them as a strong guiding force to point you in the right direction. Our family values stem from our social and cultural values. Sometimes new life experiences may change values we previously held. In today’s world, it may seem our society doesn’t practice many values. We have a rise in discrimination, abuse of power, greed, inequality and many more. What are we leaving behind for our future generations?

Maybe it’s time society takes a hard look at its values especially now as we begin to exit from these awful lockdowns and restrictions. Values can be contagious; if you practice them, many others will also, including our children. Hopefully more practice from all of us will leave the world a better place for future generations. One of the best things I've read in a long time was the shortest speech from Bryan G Dyson who was a CEO of one of the world's biggest companies: “Imagine life as a game in which you are juggling some five balls in the air. You name them – Work, Family, Health, Friends and Spirit and you’re keeping all of these in the air. You will soon understand that work is a rubber ball. If you drop it, it will bounce back. But the other four balls – Family, Health, Friends and Spirit– are made of glass. If you drop one of these; they will be irrevocably scuffed, marked, nicked, damaged or even shattered. They will never be the same.

You must understand that and strive for it. Work efficiently during office hours and leave on time. Give the required time to your family, friends and have proper rest. Value has a value only if its value is valued.” Your values inform your thoughts, decisions, and actions and help you align your career or life path to what’s important to you. They’re the essential foundation in finding your life purpose, because they remind us and others who we truly are. Who we’re meant to be. What gift we’re meant to share with the world. So make sure as much as possible that your values are valued by you and everyone you meet.

So what Values will matter?

How will the value of your days be measured or valued? What will matter is not what you bought, but what you built; not what you got, but what you gave. What will matter is not your success, but your significance. What will matter is about what you learned as well as what you taught. What will matter is every act of integrity, compassion, courage or sacrifice that enriched, empowered or encouraged others to emulate your example.

What will matter is not your competence, but your character. What will matter is not how many people you knew, but how many felt good when they were around you and how you served them. What will matter is not your memories, but the memories that live in those who loved you. What will matter is how long you will be remembered, by whom and for what. Living a life that matters doesn't happen by accident. It's not a matter of circumstance but of choice.

Choose to live a life that matters and enjoy yourself while doing it before it is too late!!! As usual a story from my Nana Scully's prayer book may help...

Build Values Wisely

An elderly carpenter was ready to retire. He told his employer-contractor of his plans to leave the house-building business to live a more leisurely life with his wife and enjoy his extended family. He would miss the paycheck each week, but he wanted to retire. They could get by. The contractor was sorry to see his good worker go & asked if he could build just one more house as a personal favor. The carpenter said yes, but over time it was easy to see that his heart was not in his work.

He resorted to shoddy workmanship and used inferior materials. It was an unfortunate way to end a dedicated career. When the carpenter finished his work, his employer came to inspect the house. Then he handed the front-door key to the carpenter and said, “This is your house… my gift to you.” The carpenter was shocked! What a shame! If he had only known he was building his own house, he would have done it all so differently. So it is with us. We build our lives, a day at a time, often putting less than our best into the building. Then, with a shock, we realize we have to live in the house we have built. If we could do it over, we would do it much differently.

But, you cannot go back. You are the carpenter, and every day you hammer a nail, place a board, or erect a wall. Someone once said, “Life is a do-it-yourself project.” Your attitude, and the choices you make today, help build the “house” you will live in tomorrow. Therefore, Build wisely.

Value Caring for Others

"Once a group of 50 people were attending a training work conference. Suddenly the speaker stopped and decided to do a group activity. He started giving each attendee one balloon. Each one was asked to write his or her name on it using a marker pen. Then all the balloons were collected and put in another room. Now after a while these delegates were let into that room and asked to find the balloon which had their name written within 5 minutes.

Everyone was frantically searching for their name, colliding with each other, pushing around others and there was utter chaos. At the end of 5 minutes no one could find their own balloon. Now each one was asked to randomly collect any balloon and give it to the person whose name was written on it. Within minutes everyone had their own balloon. The speaker then began, “This is happening in our lives. Everyone is frantically looking for happiness all around, not knowing where it is.

Our happiness lies in the happiness of other people. We are or should be in this together and should be doing things to help one another out. Give them their happiness; you will get your own happiness. And this is the purpose of human life, to help, appreciate, love and care for one another no matter who they are as much as we can.” As the reading I heard at a recent mass said, everything under the sun has been prearranged and there is a season for everything and no one can hurry things up. Truly managing today and caring for others and appreciating life well is the correct attitude toward life. There is no need to wait for tomorrow, because tomorrow consists of a lot of uncertainty. No one knows for sure what will happen in the environment around them or how it will change especially from the fall out of the Coronavirus. It will be hard to predict or even to understand. When you are wholeheartedly waiting for tomorrow, you are wasting today. Giving up today is giving up your best opportunity. Only today is real and valid. In the journey of life, tomorrow seems pale and dim compared to today.

Today, you can heal wounds, help and care for one another, wipe away tears, pray for each other, build bridges, look after your family, friends, culture and way of life and help those in need of help and justice and fulfill dreams from yesterday. Holding on to today, you have mastered the secret of time. Appreciating today is cherishing your life. For me in our world today I feel that most of us don’t fully appreciate our lives here until a vital part of them is taken from us. We take things and people for granted. We go through our days rushed and stressed without gratitude or love. We don’t thank God for this glorious gift of life we have been given and for all of the loving people in it. Learn this lesson now. Love God and Love People always. Take it into your soul. Make a home for it in your heart. Appreciate your Life today and be thankful for it and for the loved ones and friends in it. Appreciate each moment you have been given in this life. Let the people around you know just how much you love them.

Let God in Heaven know just how thankful you are for your Life. If you do this then you too will make each day better and brighter for those around you. Life really comes down to loving and being loved and in loving God and in loving people. Spend your liveliness this week thoughtfully on words and actions that serve you and others well and focus in honestly about what are your true values and do you truly value your values or do you need to change them for the betterment of yourself and the world around you. Be thankful for what you have. Celebrate your gifts, your creativity, and your voice in this grand chorus of life. You and I are both here to inspire one another, to help one another, to share with one another. Sing from your soul. Appreciate your life today and the lives of those around you. We are all in this together.

Thought for the week

As your thought for the week, reflect and pray on your values and maybe the following loving poem by Jenny Crespo might help called, 'Cherish Time.' "Time, such a precious word. It gives us the gift of moments. Moments so beautiful that change our lives forever. But those moments turn into memories that can never be recaptured. We are left with footprints in our minds and in our hearts.

Longing to recapture time, hoping it will last forever. To be left with the reality of the passing of time; So precious and so fleeting. We can't bring it back or relive. Only be grateful that it happened. So cherish and value every moment, never taking anything for granted, Because some day, that will be the moment you'll want to relive. Love and value with all your heart. Let your loved ones know how much you care. Smile even when you want to cry. Live life to the fullest, Because you never know when your time will pass with the wind."