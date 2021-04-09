Over 2,000 lots under the hammer in three-day house clearance auction

Well-known antique auctioneers Matthews of Kells, conduct a three-day house clearance auction in Blackrock, Co. Louth starting this Saturday 12 Noon.

The entire contents of 'Ardlaois', the property of Professor Keiran Taaffe (d. November 2020) is to be sold by Order his Executors.

The auction will be a live online event, due to Government Restrictions there will be no public viewing allowed, but a fully illustrated catalogue can be viewed online on the auctioneer's website www.matthewsauctionrooms.com

Over 2,100 lots will be sold; contents of the main house, various adjoining outbuildings, stores and two garages.

Items to be cleared include Irish and International art, old silver, antique furniture, rugs, gilded mirrors, books, oriental items, collectables and a large quantity of general household as well as two motorcars.

The Professor, a past pupil of CBS Dundalk and graduate of University College Galway, was a life-time collector who travelled widely as both Vice Principal and Head of International Affairs at Dublin Institute of Technology. This is reflected in his collection. Professor Taaffe was also a board member of many charitable foundations.