The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for temperatures to be below average throughout the coming week with frost during some nights.

Cloudy to begin tonight (Sunday) with scattered outbreaks of light rain moving southwards, followed by much colder air. Scattered showers of sleet or snow will move into Ulster later in the night with clearer weather developing. Northerly winds will be moderate to fresh, strong at times on Ulster coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, coldest in Ulster with frost forming locally.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a breezy day that will feel cold. It will be driest and brightest across the south and east. Light scattered showers of rain or sleet, with snow on high ground, will mainly affect Ulster and north Connacht. Showers will be more isolated elsewhere with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of only 5 to 7 degrees, with an added wind chill from fresh northerly winds.

Cold with wintry showers and clear spells on Monday night, showers mainly over north Connacht and Ulster at first, becoming more widespread overnight. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with frost forming and a risk of some icy stretches. Moderate northwest winds will be fresh and gusty near northern coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for another breezy day with scattered showers and bright spells, some showers wintry, especially in the north and northeast. Possibility of a longer spell of rain later in the afternoon and evening in the west. Feeling cold in a fresh and gusty northerly wind with highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees.

Some wintry showers likely continuing for a time on Tuesday night towards the east. Rather cloudy, with some rain at times on western coasts. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, coldest in Munster and south Leinster with a risk of frost. Light to moderate northerly winds will back westerly overnight.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to become less cold on with generally cloudy conditions bringing outbreaks of rain, rain most persistent across the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze.

Outbreaks of rain will continue to move in from the west overnight. It will be driest and clearest across Leinster and east Munster. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with light to moderate southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cloudy and breezy with some rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds increasing strong on northwestern coasts. A band of heavier rain will reach the west and northwest later in the afternoon or evening and move southwards across the country during Thursday night. Clearer and colder weather with showers will develop over much of Ulster and Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with westerly winds easing light.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann says that rain will clear southern coasts early on Friday morning with showers mixed with bright spells extending from the north to all areas. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate northerly winds. Turning cold during Friday night with showers and clear spells, showers possibly turning wintry on northern coasts later in the night. Temperatures falling to 0 degrees or a degree or two below, with a risk of frost.

Colder than average with a northerly airflow feeding in showers next weekend, some of which may be wintry with an increased risk of hail, and frost at night.