Guests revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Joining Graham on Friday night will be Sharon Stone, Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, David Schwimmer, Nick Mohammed, Frank Skinner, Michelle Visage and Steps.

Basic Instinct and Casino star Sharon Stone joins Graham to talk about her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, while Hollywood greats Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy chat about their superhero comedy, Thunder Force.

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed, co-stars of new spy series 'Intelligence', and top comic Frank Skinner will also feature in Friday night's show.

Singer and star of RuPaul's Drag Race, Michelle Visage, will be joined by Steps to perform 'Heartbreak in This City'.

Catch the Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, April 2 at 10.30pm.